The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reopened the Sahad Stores, earlier sealed for deceptive pricing

Reacting, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, commended the commission for "obeying the voice of reason"

The former governor of Anambra state however urged the commission to avoid taking such steps, "which would cause more pain to the people"

FCT, Abuja - The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election has commended the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as they reopened Sahad Stores, a popular supermarket in the Garki area of Abuja.

FCCPC, in a statement by its acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, on Saturday, February 17, 2024, disclosed that Sahad Stores had been reopened for operation after its temporary closure.

Abdullahi said the store was reopened after it agreed to implement transparent pricing practices, The Punch reported.

Reacting via a series of tweets on his X account on Saturday, Obi hailed the commission for applying a "sense of reasoning".

The former Anambra state governor who insisted that the closure was not a well-thought-out option in the first place, urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "avoid behaviour that would cause more hardship in the land".

"I have just read the reports of the reopening of Sahad Stores, Abuja, which was earlier closed by the Federal Consumer Competition and Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Friday. I thank the Commission for heeding the voice of reason and reopening the business without further delay.

"The closure was not a well-thought-out option in the first place. Going forward, I would like to again, advise the government to avoid any further show of rascally behaviour that brings more pain to the people.

"The government should rather focus on saving the nation from further collapse and on building the economy, rather than engaging in rascal actions that portray the administration as heartless and thoughtless to the litany of challenges facing the Nigerian people."

Tinubu’s govt seals off top Abuja store

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCCPC sealed the Sahad Store on Friday, February 16. This is coming 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to tackle factors responsible for the food crisis.

The supermarket was accused of shortchanging customers by charging prices other than the price tag on the shelves.

The enforcement was led by FCCPC acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi.

