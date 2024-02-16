The Supreme Court has dismissed the federal government's appeal challenging the reversal of the conviction of Godsdey Orunbebe

Orubebe, a former minister of the Niger Delta, was arraigned over failure to list his properties in the asset declaration forms he submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau during his time as minister

However, the apex court held that the federal government's appeal lacked competency because it failed to obtain the prior leave of the court before the appeal

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Federal Government against the reversal of the conviction of former Niger-Delta Minister Godsday Orubebe on allegation of breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

In a judgment on Friday, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the appeal by the Fed Govt was incompetent.

Supreme Court dismisses FG's suit against Orubebe Photo Credit: Omokehinde

Source: Twitter

In the lead judgment prepared by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba but read on Friday by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court found that the appellant failed to obtain the prior leave of the court before filing the appeal, which was based on grounds of mixed law and facts, The Punch reported.

Why Supreme Court dismissed FG's suit

The court held that since the prior leave of court was not obtained as required, the appeal was incompetent and proceeded to dismiss it.

The Fed Govt's appeal, marked SC/680/2017, was against the June 14, 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which set aside Orubebe's conviction on October 4, 2016, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for breach of Code of Conduct for public officers.

The Fed Govt had, in a single-count charge, accused of failing to declare a property at Plot 2057, Asokoro District, Abuja, in any of the asset declaration forms which he submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) while serving as a minister.

Orubebe denied the allegation, claiming to have sold the property before becoming a minister and therefore found no need to declare it.

Read more related reports about the Supreme Court

Full List: Yusuf, Mutfwang, 19 Other Governors Who Won at Supreme Court

Court Takes Action on Nnamdi Kanu's N50bn Suit Against Tinubu

Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Suit Seeking to Sack Adamawa Gov Fintiri

Fubara reacts to Supreme Court judgment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has thanked God, President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Wike while reacting to his victory at the Supreme Court a few hours earlier.

The Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Fubara in the appeal filed by Tonye Cole and the APC over his victory at the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng