Atiku Abubakar's former aide, Daniel Bwala, has predicted that Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, may become the next PDP governorship candidate in the state

The PDP chieftain made the comment while reacting to the declaration of interest in the race by the deputy governor

Shaibu on Monday announced his interest in contesting for the PDP governorship ticket and participating in the September 2024 governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Benin, Edo - Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in the 2023 general election has predicted that Philip Shaibu is likely going to win the PDP governorship primary in Edo state.

The PDP chieftain made the comment while reacting to the governorship declaration of the embattled deputy governor in a tweet.

Bwala predicted Shaibu may win PDP governorship ticket in Edo Photo Credit: Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu, Daniel Bwala

Source: Twitter

According to the former Atiku's aide, the declaration of interest in the governorship race by Shaibu was instructive, and he may likely win the ticket because he was a strong grassroots mobiliser in Edo politics.

Edo deputy governor declares interest to contest PDP governorship ticket

Shaibu on Monday, November 27, declared his interest in contesting the PDP governorship ticket in the forthcoming primary election of the party ahead of the September poll in the state.

The deputy governor made the declaration in a pre-recorded televised broadcast while reckoning with Governor Godwin Obaseki's achievement.

He then inaugurated his campaign office in Benin, the capital of Edo state, after the declaration. The inauguration was attended by large number of PDP faithful in the state.

Why Shaibu may defeat Obaseki's annointed candidate

But Bwala in his reaction, commended the move by the deputy governor, saying that it was courageous and instructive.

His tweet reads:

"The confidence with which my friend Philip Shuabu is talking about defeating Gov. Obaseki’s choice is instructive. Philip Shaibu most likely will secure the Governorship ticket of the party ahead of Edo elections. He is also a strong grass root fella. Congratulations to Philip in advance."

Source: Legit.ng