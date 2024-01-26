Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state's aide on strategy, performance and project monitoring, Sarah Ajose-Adeogun, has stepped down from her position

Ajose-Adeogun's resignation was the second of its kind to rock Obaseki's cabinet in barely two months. The first was Andrew Okungbowa, a former chief press secretary

This development is coming ahead of the PDP governorship primary in the state, a situation that has divided the government of Obaseki

Benin, Edo - Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, faces another tough challenge as his special adviser on strategy, performance and project monitoring, Sarah Ajose-Adeogun, aka Madam Sarah, announced her resignation.

In a post on her Facebook page, Ajose-Adeogun, a former Senior Manager with the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), said: “l came, l saw, and l conquered,” confirming her resignation as an Adviser to Obaseki.

Obaseki facing battled for supremacy in his government

It was learnt that Friday morning, January 26, in Benin, that state capital, that the resignation of the Edo governor’s top aide may not be unconnected with the battle of supremacy and survival of the fittest rocking the outgoing Obaseki-led government, The Nation reported.

This also came when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was preparing for its governorship primary in Edo state, where Obaseki's anointed candidate faced battles within the party's hierarchy.

Ajose-Adeogun’s office was once shut by the chief of staff to Edo governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha because the ex-senior official of SPDC allegedly refused to yield her seat in a commercial flight to Obaseki.

How many of Obaseki's cabinet members have resigned?

Her resignation came a little over one month after former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Obaseki, Andrew Okungbowa, also quit.

Obaseki, whose second term ends on November 12, 2024, is at loggerheads with his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, over succession.

Shaibu is interested in succeeding Obaseki, who is believed to be backing a Lagos-based lawyer, Asue Ighodalo.

The Governor is also engaged in a face-off with numerous members of PDP’s Legacy Coalition, led by the National Vice Chairman, Southsouth, of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, the immediate Edo Chairman of PDP, who declared Ighodalo won’t succeed Obaseki.

Governor Obaseki speaks on Edo 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obaseki has said anyone who will succeed him must have experience in governance.

Obaseki noted that he did not have a preferred candidate for his successor but stressed that he must have seen what the person who would succeed him had done.

According to the governor, anyone who wanted his support must think of the continuity of what he had done.

