The APC chairman in Edo state, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), has tendered his letter of resignation to contest for the party's governorship ticket

Imuse, in his resignation letter submitted to his deputy, Jarrett Tenebe, said the move was to allow him to participate in the APC direct primary election coming up in February

The former APC chairman said the decision was difficult for him to take, but he had to do that to enable him to concentrate on his governorship ambition

Benin, Edo - The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Col. David Imuse (rtd.), has announced his resignation as the pilot of the party in the oil-rich state.

According to The Nation, Imuse's resignation was to allow him to participate in the APC's direct governorship primary scheduled to be held on February 17.

The primary was meant to present a candidate of the APC who will contest to succeed the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in the state.

In a letter Imuse signed and submitted to the deputy chairman of the APC in Edo state, Jarrett Tenebe, he noted that there were some difficulties in his decision but explained that it was important for him to focus on his governorship ambition.

The former APC chairman expressed confidence in winning the party governorship ticket at the primary come February.

Imuse thanked the APC members for their support and trust during his time as chairman of the party. The governorship aspirant, who hailed from Edo Central, said he will continue to support the success of the APC in the state and at the national level.

The resignation letter reads in part:

“In pursuant to article 31(2) (iii) of the APC constitution 2022, as amended, I have decided to voluntarily resign my position as the Chairman of this great party in Edo State.

