Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria's former military president, has expressed confidence that there would be no coup d’état again.

He stated this in a recent interview, noting that it was time for Nigeria to aspire to true democracy.

The ex-military general also advocated transforming and restructuring Nigeria's political system.

Former Nigerian military President Ibrahim Babangida expressed confidence that there will be no military intervention to disrupt the progress of democracy in the country.

Nigeria has a history of military involvement in politics, with uniformed individuals governing for more years than civilians until 1999.

Babangida, who led the country for eight years from 1985 to 1993, emphasised in an interview on Channels Television's Inside Sources that military interference undermined true federalism in Nigeria.

He stated that the era of military involvement in politics is over, as Nigerians aspire to establish a genuinely democratic nation.

Babangida said:

“I think that is (failure to achieve true federalism) one of the effects of the aberration that the military regime, it countered the democratic process.

“Such things happen, but I believe it will not happen again because Nigerians are becoming more interested in becoming a truly democratic nation in Africa and such thing, I don’t think it will happen.”

He stated that as a military leader, he liberated the economy by empowering the private sector as the focal point of the country's economic activities.

Babangida backs restructuring

Recently, there has been an increasing push for the devolution of powers in Nigeria, with a growing call for restructuring.

Babaginda has joined this chorus, emphasising that it is now imperative for Nigeria to grant more authority to the individual states.

He said:

“I believe in restructuring, devolution of powers to the states to give the more powers and that means you are going to give them more resources to run their own affairs so that we run a federal government the way federation is run all over the world.”

