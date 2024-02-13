Gunmen attacked the residence of the Senator representing the Imo-North senatorial district (Okigwe zone), Patrick Ndubueze

Okigwe, Imo state - The Senator representing the Imo-North senatorial district (Okigwe zone), Patrick Ndubueze, narrowly escaped being assassinated by gunmen.

According to The Nation, a source close to the senator said the gunmen killed one of Ndubueze’s orderlies.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the senator’s residence during the early hours of Monday, February 12.

He said:

“The news of Senator Patrick Ndubueze being attacked is true. They stormed his residence at Umualumoke and killed a policeman working for him.

“They invaded his house and one of his policemen was gunned down in the process. It could be the same set of hoodlums that also ambushed the Correctional Service in Okigwe and set prisoners free after killing a police inspector and abducting the officer in charge of the centre.”

The source said Okigwe has become a war zone and people live in total fear as the security agencies are not doing enough to combat crimes.

According to the source, most youths have run away from Okigwe for fear of being killed.

The state police spokesman, Henry Okoye, who disclosed this said the state commissioner of police, Aboki Danjuma has set up a tactical team to go after the attackers.

Gunmen free 7 inmates in Imo prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen attacked the Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomokein Okigwe in Imo state, killed a police inspector and released seven inmates.

The state police spokesman, Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement blamed the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary organization of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operatives for the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, who visited the scene ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to hunt down the suspected IPOB/ESN operatives.

