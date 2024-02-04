The ruling party in Kano state, New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has cleared two major seats in the rerun elections

This came as INEC announced Alhaji Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu and Dr. Alhassan Zakariya Ishaq as the winner of the state's assembly poll

According to the results released by INEC on Sunday, February 4, the NNPP candidates defeated their major challengers and opponents of the APC with convincing votes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Sunday, February 4, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Alhaji Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election held at the Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency.

Just as Governor Yusuf emerged victorious at the Supreme Court, two candidates of the NNPP have secured victory in the Kano assembly rerun. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the returning officer of the election, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, declared that Alhaji Butu polled 31,135 votes to defeat his opponent and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who received 25,577 votes.

In the same vein, INEC declared Dr. Alhassan Zakariya Ishaq as winner of the Kura/Garun Mallam state constituency in Kano, Daily Nigerian reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The returning officer, Prof. Shehu Musa Galadanchi, declared that Ishaq of the NNPP on Saturday, February 3, polled 37,262 votes to defeat his rival, Musa Hayatu Daurawar of the APC who secured 30,803 votes.

Recall that the appeal court directed INEC to conduct rerun elections in 20 polling units in Kura/Garun Malam and 33 polling units in Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituencies.

Premium Times reported that the process of the rerun election at the third constituency in Kunchi/Tsanyawa was cancelled by INEC due to disruptions.

INEC said it investigated the constituency incident involving 10 polling units.

APC wins Yobe East senatorial election

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that INEC declared the candidate of the APC, Musa Mustapha, winner of the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, February 3.

As reported by The Punch, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Jajere, INEC's returning officer, declared in Damaturu, Sunda, that Mustapha scored 68,778 votes to defeat Aji Kolomi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 18,878 votes.

The returning officer said that, total votes cast were 90,949 with valid votes cast being 88,771 while 2,178 were rejected.

Source: Legit.ng