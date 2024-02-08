The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared that they would commence a nationwide strike in 14 days, sending their notice to the federal government.

The unions said the 16-point agreement reached on October 2, 2023, between them and the federal government has not been implemented.

NLC, TUC notify Tinubu of plan to embark on nationwide strike in 14 days time Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NLC

Source: Twitter

The national leadership of the TUC and NLC expressed sadness that the government appears indifferent to the widespread suffering and adversity in the nation despite their attempts to maintain industrial peace.

The statement of the unions partly read:

“The October 2nd agreement was focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira. As we predicted, these dual policies have had dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng