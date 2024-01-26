President Bola Tinubu has been accused of championing an economy that is anti-people and worsened the livelihood of Nigerians

NLC president Joe Ajaero faulted the federal government's economic policy, alleging that President Tinubu was only working on the advice of the World Bank and IMF

But President Tinubu's minister of information, Mohammed Idris, and his special adviser on media, Bayo Onanuga, faulted Ajaero's criticism, stating that Nigerians would start enjoying the benefits of the reforms

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of being responsible for the economic hardship in the country by trying to implement the advice of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, described the president's economic policy as anti-people and worsening the country's situation.

Tinubu, NLC tackle each other over economic policy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NLC

Source: Twitter

Information minister responds to Ajaero's criticism

According to The Punch, Ajaero made the fault on Tinubu's economic reform at the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja, saying that the president must desist from implementing the advice of the World Bank and the IMF.

But Tinubu's minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, faulted the criticism of the NLC president.

Idris urged Nigerians to be patient with the President, adding that they would soon enjoy the benefits of Tinubu's reforms.

Onanuga knocks NLC president over attack on Tinubu's economic policy

Also reacting to Ajaero's criticism, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, maintained that the federal government's economic reforms were pro-Nigerian meant to stabilise the economy and restore the value of the naira.

Recall that Tinubu, on his inauguration to the president's office on May 29, 2023, the cost of living skyrocketed as the price of goods and services went up.

Onanuga defended the removal of the fuel subsidy by saying that the government cannot sustain the policy with billions of naira. He said the money would be invested in infrastructure and social development programmes.

NLC threatens Tinubu, CBN with mass protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government and the CBN have been threatened with another protest by the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero, in a statement, said a massive public protest is imminent if Tinubu and the CBN fail to address the growing naira scarcity menace currently hunting the country.

The NLC president said Nigerians should not be subjected to experiencing naira scarcity again as they did earlier this year.

Source: Legit.ng