A winner has emerged as INEC releases the final results of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly rerun

Interestingly, the APC recorded a win against the PDP in the state assembly election held on Saturday, February 4

From the results, Mohammed Omadefu won the Keana constituency seat, after securing 557 votes, to defeat Basil Osheka of the PDP, who got 470 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed Omadefu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, the winner of Saturday’s rerun election.

The Punch reported that Omadefu won the seat at the Keana constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly rerun.

Mohammed Omadefu is a close ally of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

Source: Facebook

The rerun election held on Saturday, February 3, mandated by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, following a November 2023 order, took place in five polling units within the Agaza ward of the Keana local government area.

Declaring the result of the rerun in Keana, the INEC's returning officer, Hassan Imam, from the Federal University of Lafia, said that Omadefu of APC garnered 557 votes to defeat Basil Osheka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 470 votes, Premium Times reported.

As reported by The Cable, the votes garnered by each candidate at the rerun election held on Saturday were added to the votes scored by the candidates during the March 18, 2023, elections.

Imam said Omadefu of the APC scored 8,069 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osheka of the PDP who polled 7, 917 votes.

APC wins Yobe East senatorial election

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that INEC declared the candidate of the APC, Musa Mustapha, winner of the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, February 3.

As reported by The Punch, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Jajere, INEC's returning officer, declared in Damaturu, Sunda, that Mustapha scored 68,778 votes to defeat Aji Kolomi, the candidate of the PDP, who got 18,878 votes.

The returning officer said that, total votes cast were 90,949 with valid votes cast being 88,771 while 2,178 were rejected.

Yobe bye-election: Boko Haram attacks collation centre, kills 2

Meanwhile, two people were killed as Boko Haram invaded the election collation centre at Kuareta along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, Yobe state capital.

The state security adviser to the Yobe state government, Major-General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), confirmed the development.

According to him, the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, during the collation of results for the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, February 3, by INEC.

