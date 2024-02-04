The All Progressives Congress has defeated the PDP in the Yobe East senatorial election

On Sunday, February 4, INEC released the final results and APC's Musa Mustapha emerged victorious

Mustapha scored 68,778 to defeat Aji Kolomi, the PDP candidate, who got 18,878 votes in the bye-election, which was held Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, February 4, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Mustapha, as the winner of the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, February 3.

As reported by The Punch, INEC's returning officer, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Jajere, declared in Damaturu, Sunda, that Mustapha scored 68,778 votes to defeat Aji Kolomi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 18,878 votes.

The returning officer said that, total votes cast were 90,949 with valid votes cast being 88,771 while 2,178 votes were rejected, Daily Independent reported.

Prof. Jajere said:

“Hon. Musa Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having scored the highest number of votes cast and having satisfied the requirements of the law, has been declared the winner of the Yobe East Bye-Election.”

Who is Musa Mustapha?

Musa Mustapha, popularly known as Coolers is a traditional title holder of Dan Amana with ancient Fika Emirate Council Potiskum.

He served in various capacities; formerly executive secretary Yobe state scholarship board, Damaturu, former commissioner of finance, transport and energy before resigning to contest to replace, Senator Ibrahim Geidam who was appointed minister of police affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two people were reportedly killed as elements of the terrorist group Boko Haram invaded the election collation centre at Kuareta along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, Yobe state capital.

The state security adviser to the Yobe state government, Major-General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), confirmed the development.

According to him, the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, during the collation of results for the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, February 3, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

