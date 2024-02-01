Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has been conferred with the title of “Sarkin Yaki”, (Warlord), in a community in the Gwagwalada area council of the FCT

The development was announced by the Aguma of Gwagwalada, Chief Mohammad Magaji, on Thursday when the minister visited to inaugurate an emergency road project

The traditional ruler commended the minister for the development of rural projects within the short period that he resumed the office

FCT, Abuja - A community in Gwagwalada Area Council of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has bestowed the traditional title of “Sarkin Yaki” (Warlord), Paikon Kore, on the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike,

The Aguma of Gwagwalada, Chief Mohammad Magaji, announced this on Thursday, February 1, when the minister inaugurated an emergency construction and rehabilitation of the nine-kilometre Paikon Kore–Ibwa Road in the area council.

Surprise as Wike bags chieftaincy title amid growing insecurity in Abuja Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Abuja monarch commends Wike for rural project

Magaji, who commended Wike for the giant strides in rural development within the short time he assumed office, said they were eagerly expecting his approval for the coronation, The Nation reported.

While thanking the minister for taking the bold steps to develop rural communities in the FCT, Magaji expressed optimism that the project would facilitate the development of the area

Inaugurating the project, Wike said it was part of 30-kilometre roads that would be constructed across the six area councils of the territory.

Wike reiterates Tinubu's renewed hope agenda

He assured the residents that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda was not mere talk but action.

The Minister explained that the road construction was designed to make rural dwellers comfortable and open rural communities for development.

He added that two additional roads would be constructed in each of the area councils before the end of the year, to add up to three rural roads per area council.

The minister blamed the spate of rural-urban migration on the lack of roads and other basic amenities needed to make life comfortable.

Wike's chieftaincy title in Abuja came amid growing insecurity concerns in the FCT. Abuja has recently been in the grip of kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng