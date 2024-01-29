Ubokobong Ime Udoworen, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, has been reported missing after a mob attack by party supporters

Udoworen, also an aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was reportedly attacked for alleged misappropriation of funds

His parents have since petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the whereabouts of their son since the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom - The relatives of Ubokobong Ime Udoworen, a Youth Leader associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North-West) and serving as a Special Assistant to Senate President Chief Godswill Akpabio, have submitted a formal complaint to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, seeking justice.

Udoworen faced a severe assault by thugs, reportedly backed by influential party figures who accused him of misappropriating Christmas/New Year gifts designated for the party's youth wing in the region.

IGP Kayode Egbetokun has been petitioned on the matter. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

A mob incident occurred targeting the aide of the Senate President, a resident of Nto Okon village in Ukanafun Local Government Area.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This happened spontaneously after the aide distributed gifts, including bags of rice and cash, across the Senatorial District's 10 LGAs.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Barr. OtoAbasi Udo confirmed the attack, stating that the aide, Udoworen, was severely beaten.

However, he couldn't provide information about Udoworen's whereabouts or the condition of his remains in the nine days following the incident.

According to Udoworen's parents, he was brutally assaulted, and his lifeless body was forcefully placed into a car, which then drove off to an undisclosed location on January 19, 2024.

Akanimo Udom, representing the family, expressed frustration during a press briefing, stating that their attempts to find a resolution have been unsuccessful.

Consequently, the parents have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) through the state Police Command headquarters. The petition is being handled by the former Commissioner of Police (CP) Olatoye Durosinmi, who has recently been promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and is now stationed at Zone 6 in Calabar, Cross River state.

As quoted by Leadership, he said:

“The attack was targeted at stopping him (Ubokobong) from reporting the matter to Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio at the APC gathering in Ikot Ekpene.

"The misguided youths succeeded in preventing the Senate President from getting feedback on the distribution of goods meant for the Senatorial District.”

Ubokobong whereabouts unknown

Ubokobong, who strongly opposes unfairness and dishonesty, expressed his disapproval on his Facebook profile regarding misallocating resources and funds designated for the Youth Directorate of the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to individuals associated with a cartel.

A week after the incident, there is still no information on the whereabouts of Ubokobong Ime Udoworen.

The family is appealing to the media to highlight that Ubokobong is a family and community member.

The family is requesting event organisers and security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, to locate and present Ubokobong Ime Udoworen within the next 24 hours.

They are also urging President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and the Chairman of Ikot Ekpene LGA to fulfil their responsibilities and ensure the release of Ubokobong, whether alive or deceased.

Akwa Ibom: Akpabio under fire over comments on 2027 election

In another report, Senator Akpabio has been the centre of controversy for an imminent political crisis in his home state of Akwa Ibom.

There are allegations that Akpabio is plotting to forcefully hold the political powerhouse of the state by the gullet.

According to stakeholders and professionals in Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio is alleged to have disrespected the first democratic governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah.

Source: Legit.ng