Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been warned to abandon any notion of seizing control of Akwa-Ibom state by force in 2027.

It has been made clear that his ambitious plan to take over the state forcefully is both impractical and a mere fantasy.

The Senate President has been accused of plotting to orchestrate violence to gain control of Akwa Ibom. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akapabio

Akpabio, the former Minister of Niger Delta, has faced criticism for his attacks on Obong Victor Attah, the former governor of the state, and other Akwa-Ibom leaders.

He is now urged to issue a sincere and unreserved apology for his actions.

The Akwa Ibom Professionals have reprimanded the Senate President for his recent unjustified outbursts.

They advised Akpabio to recognise that the people of Akwa Ibom State have embraced a path of unity, progress, and development under Governor Umo Eno's leadership, dismissing Akpabio's actions as self-serving and divisive.

In a meeting with APC stakeholders, Akpabio claimed that, before his tenure in 2007, the state had yet to witness meaningful progress or development, asserting that he introduced dual-carriage roads and other infrastructure.

Group blasts Akpabio for berating ex-governor Attah's legacy

However, on Sunday, January 21, the National Coordinator of the organisation, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren issued a statement in Abuja strongly criticising Akpabio.

He specifically condemned Akpabio for belittling and criticising former Governor Victor Attah, characterising it as an unforgivable attack on the sentiments of the majority of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Umoren criticised Akpabio's confident assertion that he would seize control of Akwa Ibom State in 2027, dismissing it as an empty boast and recalling the lack of substance in similar threats in 2019.

The group accused Senator Akpabio of employing hate speech and spreading false claims to sow division among communities, traditional leaders, religious figures, and youth groups.

They believe he is attempting to create unrest and undermine the current administration in the State for his self-serving agenda. The group expressed confidence that his efforts were destined to fail.

