Kano: 'Why Advocacy for One Party System is an Illusion', Prominent PDP Supporter Speaks
- An outspoken supporter of the PDP, Salihu Umar, has said it appears that the campaign for a one-party system in Kano state is "an illusion"
- Umar's comment followed recent speculations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in the process of reconciling Abdullahi Ganduje and his former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso
- Legit.ng reports that while Kwankwaso is the leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Ganduje is the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics
Kano, Kano state - Salihu Umar, a prominent supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the advocacy for a one-party system in Kano state is an illusion.
Umar stated that there is a faction of the Kano state chapter of the APC loyal to Senator Barau Jibrin, the deputy president of the senate. He said this faction is "advocating for unity, inviting defectors, especially from the ruling NNPP."
'Kano APC is factionalised' - Umar
According to Umar, Bashir Ahmad, an ex-special assistant on digital communications to former President Muhammadu Buhari, belongs to the first fold.
Umar wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, January 28:
"Be like the advocacy for one party system in Kano is an illusion.
"There’s a faction of Kano APC loyal to Senator Barau Jibrin that’s advocating for unity, inviting defectors, especially from the ruling NNPP. Bashir Ahmad belongs to this fold.
"There’s the Ganduje’s APC that wants to do opposition in Kano, they are frustrating all efforts to unite the party. In fact, they are mocking every move that would allow new entrants into the party. Dawisu sides with this group.
"Somebody should tell Asiwaju to make up his mind; Ganduje or FGYB."
'Make Kwankwaso, Ganduje reconciliation work' - Ahmad
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ahmad asked politicians in Kano state to "please set aside their personal interests for now".
Ahmad in a tweet on his verified X handle said members of the ruling NNPP and the APC should allow the reconciliation to work
