Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics

Kano, Kano state - Bashir Ahmad, an ex-special assistant on digital communications to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked politicians in Kano state to "please set aside their personal interests for now".

Ahmad in a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said members of the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should allow the reconciliation to work.

APC's Abdullahi Ganduje is wooing top NNPP chieftains to his party. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

'Make Kwankwaso, Ganduje reconciliation work' - Ahmad

Recall that President Bola Tinubu kick-started a move to reconcile the NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Multiple sources have said that the president has communicated his intention to both men separately and has given them some time to inform their stakeholders of his intention and return at a later date to finalise the reconciliation process.

Reacting, Ahmad asserted that the APC and Kano state "need the reconciliation".

He said the reconciliation is required for "crucial" reasons. First, according to him, is the need for the development of Kano state. And the second reason, he said, is for the sake of unity.

Ahmad tweeted on Saturday afternoon, January 27:

"The politicians in Kano should please set aside their personal interests for now, guide their utterances, and let the reconciliation works. We need it. This reconciliation is crucial for two reasons: to ensure the continuous development of our dear state without obstacles and to maintain the unity of our people."

