President Tinubu has sparked reactions online as photos of him watching Usman Ododo's inauguration surfaced on social media

Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development and shared the photos of the president on his social media page

With his swearing-in on Saturday, Ododo becomes the 5th executive governor of the state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been spotted watching the inauguration of Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo of Kogi state, from France. Tinubu Spotted Watching Kogi Governor's Inauguration Virtually From France, Photos Emerge. Photo credit: Ajuri Ngelale

Recall that Tinubu departed Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit on Wednesday, January 24.

Dada Olusegun, the president's special assistant on social media, confirmed this via a social media post on his X handle. The president is expected to return to the country in the first week of February 2024.

But on Saturday, January 27, Vice President Kashim Shettima attended Ododo’s swearing-in ceremony while Tinubu watched the event on TV from France and photos of the development surfaced online.

This was disclosed in photos by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, and shared on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Ngelale wrote:

"H.E. President Bola Tinubu observed the inauguration ceremony of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, earlier today."

