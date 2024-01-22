Senator Dino Melaye has announced his return to Nigeria from his Christmas holiday with a bang

In a viral video circulating on social media, the controversial former lawmaker flaunted his fleets of cars to announce his return

Senator Melaye has been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the festive holidays since losing at the Kogi state governorship polls in 2023

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has returned to Nigeria after a long Christmas holiday in Dubai, UAE.

The pragmatic ex-lawmaker announced his return to Nigeria in a viral video with the caption:

"My plenty babes and side chicks, I miss una jare. Whose day today?"

Senator Melaye contested the Kogi state governorship seat and came a distant third. Photo Credit: Adeola Fayehun

Source: Facebook

In the video, Senator Melaye was seen flaunting his fleet of cars at his residential parking lot.

These cars include a Bently, a Jaguar, a Mercedes Maybach, a Mercedes G-Wagon and three Rolls Royces.

Melaye and Kogi guber poll

Senator Melaye contested in the off-cycle governorship elections on Saturday, November 11, 2023 where he lost by a wide margin and came distance third in the election.

At the declaration of results, INEC announced that Usman Ahmed Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the election.

The election result, according to INEC, confirmed that Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with 259,052 votes, and Senator Melaye polled 46,362 in third place.

Senator Melaye, while reacting to the election result, said he would not be pursuing legal actions against INEC and APC to challenge it at the election petition tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng