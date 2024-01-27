The feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly has reached a fever pitch

It was gathered that the state parliament passed several bills without the assent of Governor Fubara

One of the bills passed also bars Governor Fubara from appointing any local government chairman

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rivers State House of Assembly members have reignited their ongoing conflict with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a recent development, the Assembly approved legislation that removes the governor's authority to appoint caretaker committees for the local government areas.

Fubara's start to life as governor of Rivers State has been filled with political turmoil since he assumed office. Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The House recently approved the Rivers Local Government Amendment Law, one of four laws passed to counter the governor's veto.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This decision coincided with the governor swearing in nine pro-Wike commissioners on the same day.

These commissioners had resigned during the tensions between the governor and the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara hinted at the reasons behind the commissioners' resignation, suggesting they were entangled in a challenging situation.

Bills passed by Rivers Assembly

Despite the governor's veto, the assembly passed several bills, including the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law, the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-Owned Property Prohibition Repeal Law, and the Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law.

Additionally, the Local Government Amendment Law mandates the state to hold local government elections within the next two months, coinciding with the conclusion of the current officials' three-year tenure.

As reported by The Nation, Martins Wachukwu, the media special adviser to Speaker Martin Amaewhule, disclosed that during the 99th Legislative Sitting, the House proceeded with four bills without the governor's permission.

This action was prompted by a letter from the governor explaining his refusal to sign the bills, citing concerns about potential confusion and constitutional breaches due to proposed amendments.

Upon reading the governor's letter on the House floor, the Speaker referred to Section 100(5) of the 1999 amended Constitution, asserting that the House had the authority to override the governor's decision to withhold consent.

Subsequently, a vote was conducted among the members, with 24 constituting a more than two-thirds majority, unanimously supporting the bills to become laws without the governor's permission.

Rivers council chairperson hurls insult at Governor Fubara

In another report, a pro-Wike local government chairman in Rivers state publicly hurled insults at the governor.

The chairperson said the governor was naive and did not know the people's ordeals.

This came when the relationship between the two political titans was tense.

Source: Legit.ng