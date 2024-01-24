A pro-Wike local government chairman in Rivers state has publicly hurled insults at the state governor

The chairperson said the governor was naive and had no knowledge of the people's ordeals

This came at a time when the relationship between the two political titans was tense

Rivers state -The political crisis in Rivers State seems to be escalating as a local government chairperson has launched a verbal attack on the state governor in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area, insulted Governor Siminalayi Fubara, calling him a "foolish and naïve governor" who has done nothing for the people of the state.

Mr Nwanosike is a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and the current FCT minister.

Mr Wike and Mr Fubara have been at odds over the governance and politics of the oil-rich state since last October when Mr Fubara allegedly betrayed his former boss and aligned with President Bola Tinubu, Premium Times reported.

LG head rains insults on governor

The Daily Post reported that in the video, which Mr Nwanosike posted on his X handle, he addressed his supporters and lambasted Mr Fubara for his poor performance and lack of vision.

He said that Fubara should not compare himself to Wike, whom he praised as the best governor in the history of the state.

"Any day the likes of Chijioke Ihunwo (the chairperson, Rivers Youth Council) sent by Fubara, insults Wike, I'll insult Fubara," Mr Nwanosike said.

"So today, Fubara is a foolish governor, he's not a mumu Governor but a foolish governor because since he took office on 29 May (2023) he has done nothing for Rivers People."

He added that Mr Wike started delivering the dividends of democracy from his first day in office, while Fubara has only wasted the state's resources and paid people to malign Mr Wike. He challenged Mr Fubara to name any project he has initiated or completed in the state.

Mr Nwanosike also accused Fubara of being behind the insecurity in Abuja, where kidnappings have been rampant. He claimed that Fubara was trying to sabotage Wike's position as the FCT minister and tarnish his reputation.

He said that Fubara was wasting his time, as Wike enjoys the support and confidence of President Tinubu and the people of Rivers.

"Mr Wike will not leave office. (President) Tinubu is aware of who he appointed. Mr Tinubu is happy that Mr Wike is delivering the dividends of democracy," Mr Nwanosike said. "Mr Wike is the pride of Rivers people. We are challenging anybody to tell us if he can beat the record of Mr Wike."

