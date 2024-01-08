Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been accused of parading forged academic credentials as the APC prepared for its governorship primary in April

Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) warned the APC against presenting Aiyedatiwa as its governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in the state

The group alleged that the claim by Governor Aiyedatiwa that he had a diploma from the University of Ibadan in 2001 was false, citing evidence

Akure, Ondo - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has been accused of presenting forged academic credentials as political gladiators and parties prepare for the governorship primaries in the state.

A socio-political group in the state, Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), raised the alarm on Monday, January 8, sending a warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be cautious of the governor's political aspiration, Premium Times reported.

Governor Aiyedatiwa accused of forging University of Ibadan certificate

The group's president, secretary, and publicity secretary, Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Jide Oriola, and Sunday Ayeni, in a statement, said that the education claims of Governor Aiyedatiwa were fraudulent.

According to the state, the University of Ibadan did not have the Advanced Diploma in Business Administration as of 2001 that Governor Aiyedatiwa had claimed in his resume.

In its scrutiny, the group said Aiyedatiwa's educational journey began at Saint Peter’s UNA (now FAC) Primary School in Obe Nla/Obe Adun at the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo (1970-1976). He had his secondary education at the Ikosi High School in Ketu in Lagos State in 1982.

Group accused Aiyedatiwa of forging academic credentials

The statement said that in 1986, the governor obtained his Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in Economics and Government at Lagos State College of Education (now known as Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education) located in Ijanikin, Lagos.

The statement reads in part:

“He claimed to have earned an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan in 2001, after which he claimed to have become an alumnus of Lagos Business School – Pan Atlantic University, situated in Lekki, Lagos, though year and course of study were not included."

