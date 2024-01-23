Bayo Omoboriowo has explained how easy it was for him to work at the Aso Rock and with the former president of Nigeria

In an interview, the ex-official photographer of Muhammadu Buhari noted that his talent and creativity earned him the big job at the presidency

Omoboriowo maintained strongly that the former Nigerian leader could care less about his images

Bayo Omoboriowo, the ex-official photographer of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has narrated how he landed his big job at the Aso Villa.

Omoboriowo said he got an appointment to be Buhari's cameraman without knowing any bigwig in his political circle.

He disclosed this during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, January 22.

The award-winning photographer hinted that his talent as a creative and freelance documentary photographer gave him the platform to work with the former president.

Speaking further, Omoboriowo added his passion led him to Buhari.

He spoke thus:

“In 2014, I saw an advert for the APC National Convention, but before then, I had photographed former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi’s campaign, where he lost. I also photographed former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola. When I got to the APC convention for coverage, they stole my phone and it was at that point Buhari was voting. It was there I told God to reward my handwork. I don’t know anybody, I was only passionate about my talent.”

