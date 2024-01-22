The PDP 16 lawmakers of the Plateau state house of assembly who were sacked by the Court of Appeal have threatened to resume plenary on Tuesday

At a press briefing on Monday, the lawmakers will resume at the temporary chamber of the old government house in Jos

Their resumption was premised on the Supreme Court judgment that reinstated Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the same reason that they were sacked

Jos, Plateau - The 16 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were ousted by the Court of Appeal but are banking on the Supreme Court judgment, have declared their intention to resume plenary on Tuesday, January 23.

It was learnt that the resumption is set to take place at the temporary chamber in the old Government House in Jos, Plateau State.

Why sacked PDP lawmakers threaten to resume plenary

The sacked lawmakers are relying on the Supreme Court judgment that overturned the decision of the lower court and reinstated Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state, TVC reported.

Speaking to journalists in Jos on Monday, January 22, the PDP members cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against approaching the House of Assembly, citing the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, which nullified the Court of Appeal’s judgment that led to their dismissal.

Ishaku Maren, the spokesman for the 16 members, emphasized that the Supreme Court had validated their reinstatement, rectifying the error made by the lower court.

Sacked PDP lawmakers to confront APC members in Plateau assembly

Maren, accompanied by the other 15 members, stated their readiness to resume their legislative duties as law-abiding representatives of the people who elected them.

His statement reads in part:

"We are resuming work in earnest, and we are confident to address the press by informing the general public that my members, that is, PDP family members in the State Assembly, are in high spirits and are willing and ready to go back and continue with our constitutional duty willingly given to us by the electorates."

