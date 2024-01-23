16 sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in Plateau state have been teargassed by the police

The PDP lawmakers were teargassed alongside their supporters while preparing to resume plenary on Tuesday, January 23.

The court of appeal had sacked the PDP lawmakers because the party violated section 177 of the 1999 constitution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Jos, Plateau state - Police operatives have teargassed the 16 sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred when the lawmakers arrived at the Rayfield Old Government House in Jos alongside their supporters in preparation for their resumption of plenary on Tuesday, January 23.

16 Sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers teargassed by the police Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the armed policemen and other security operatives prevented the sacked PDP lawmakers from going into the chambers.

The lawmakers vowed not to vacate the premises even as the police have taken over the premises of the Government House.

Sacked PDP Plateau Lawmakers Make Move

Legit.ng earlier reported that 16 Sacked PDP Plateau lawmakers have declared their intention to resume plenary on Tuesday, January 23.

It was learnt that the resumption is set to take place at the temporary chamber in the old Government House in Jos, Plateau state.

The sacked lawmakers are relying on the Supreme Court judgment that overturned the lower court's decision and reinstated Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state.

Appeal court sacks 16th PDP Plateau lawmaker

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked the last man-standing PDP Plateau lawmaker, Cornelius Doeyok.

Doeyok was the last and 16th lawmaker of the PDP that the appellate court would sack on the ground that his party lacked the structure to sponsor any candidate in the 2023 general election in the state.

With the sack of Doeyok on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the PDP lost all its 16 seats in the Plateau State House of Assembly to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Appeal court sacks 11 Plateau lawmakers

PDP control of the Plateau State House of Assembly to the APC as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked 11 PDP lawmakers.

The panel led by Justice Okon Abang, gave the judgement in a unanimous decision on Friday, November, 24, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng