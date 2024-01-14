On Friday, January 12, the Supreme Court heard the appeals of no less than eight governors' elections, some of them were earlier sacked by the Court of Appeal.

However, the sacked governors were able to secure victory at the Supreme Court on Friday, and they were to retain their seats till the next election.

Below are the governors who have won at the Supreme Court after being sacked by the Court of Appeal:

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Supreme Court reversed the sack of the Kano state governor. governor was earlier sacked by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The apex court faulted the removal of the governor's votes, saying only allot papers that were not given to the electoral officers can be considered invalid. It ruled that the issue of nomination was an internal affair and that a third party should not involved.

Governor Yusuf was sacked by the Kano state governorship election petition after removing some of his votes considered invalid by the trial court. At the Court of Appeal, the governor was removed on the grounds that he was not validly nominated by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Like others, the Supreme Court, on Friday, January 12, gave its judgment on the appeal filed to reverse the sacking of Governor Mutfwang of Plateau state.

The court dismissed the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal that sacked the governor and affirmed the victory of the APC candidate in the March 18 governorship election.

As it ruled on the fate of Governor Yusuf of Kano over the issue of nomination, the Supreme Court maintained its stance that the issue of nomination was an internal affair.

Dauda Lawal

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state, who was earlier sacked by the Court of Appeal.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgment, described the ruling of the Court of Appeal as perverse.

The Supreme Court said:

“The decision of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation.”

