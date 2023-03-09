Johnson Fatoki, one of Atiku Abubakar's strongest allies in Ogun state, has left the PDP for the ruling APC

Fatoki on Thursday, March 9, announced his defection to the APC in Ogun ahead of the governorship election

The former PDP bigwig left the party with some heavyweight politicians to the ruling party in the southwest state

Ogun - Ahead of Atiku Abubakar's court battle over the results of the presidential election, he is beginning to be deserted by some of his trusted allies.

Daily Trust reports that one of those who have not only left Atiku but is now a member of the All Progress Congress (APC) is Johnson Fatoki, his collation agent in Ogun.

Fatoki is said to have defected to APC in Ogun to support Governor Dapo Abiodun in the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Other PDP chieftains who joined Fatoki in the ruling party include Segun Seriki, Otunba Femi Osifade, Alhaji Saula Adegunwa, Ralph Olaosebikan, and Tola Mebude

Others are former Financial Secretary of PDP in Ogun State, Bola Odumosun, Chairman of the Elders Council, Alhaji T.A. Olatokunbo, Alhaja Fatimo Sonibare, former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Michael Agbolaade and former House of Assembly member, Akeem Salami.

Speaking on his defection, Fatoki who doubles as the leader of the Ogun Central team and former member, Ogun State House of Assembly said the group after much pressure and overtures from various political parties, chose Governor Abiodun.

He stated:

“This team is a complete team. Our members cut across different parties who had held at least one political post currently in the past.

“We are not here to demand for anything but here to work for the governor. The party will win even after Governor Abiodun’s next four years. We know that whether we join the APC or not, the party will still win, so it is better we join now.”

Tinubu’s victory: Atiku enlists 19 SANs, gives them powerful mandate

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is battle-ready to challenge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the Saturday, February 25, election.

To prove this, Atiku has set up a legal team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to take on Tinubu in court.

The former vice-president briefed the team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8.

