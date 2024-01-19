Governor Dapo Abiodun has sent a message to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu after the apex court verdict

Abiodun said all attempts to distract him and his cabinet by the opposition parties in the state have failed

He said after the Supreme Court judgement Adebutu and the PDP can start preparing for a rerun in 2027.

Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, should start preparing for a ‘rerun in 2027’

He stated this while speaking with newsmen at the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, in the Iperu area of the state on Friday, January 19, Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to Abiodun, the judgement of the five-man panel, led by Justice Okoro. has put an end to “court shopping” for his opponent.

“Now this victory has marked the end of this court-shopping for adversaries and for us it is the final victory in this journey that started in 2018, we will now keep our eyes further focused on the ball.

“All attempts to distract us have failed, it is being an emotional seesaw, psychological seesaw, emotional distraction, of course, physical distraction as well. We hope our opponent who has been making a lot of noise about a rerun can prepare for a rerun in 2027."

The governor added that his administration can now focus on sustaining its legacies after the distraction of the legal battle in the last eight months.

Supreme Court affirms election of Gov, Abiodun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Governor Abiodun of Ogun state. The apex court dismissed Adebutu's appeal and affirmed Abiodun's victory.

The five-member panel, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the Adebutu's appeal.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgement, held that Adebutu and his party failed to prove their case. The judge resolved all the issues raised for determination against the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit, subsequently, he dismissed it.

Abiodun, deputy, speaker go spiritual

Governor Abiodun of Ogun state and his cabinet members on Thursday, January 11, resorted to prayers ahead of the apex court's final verdict in the governorship election battle.

The governor took the spiritual steps ahead of the Supreme Court's final judgement on the disputed governorship election.

