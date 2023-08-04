Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has launched electric motorbikes, popularly referred to as Okada, to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal

While announcing the development in a tweet on Friday morning, the government announced that the motorbikes are for deserving transporters

Taking to the comment section, many people wonder how the initiative would be effective when many of the roads are not in good condition and prevalent epileptic power supply in the state

Abeokuta, Ogun - Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been seen in a viral video testing the electric motorbikes, popularly known as Okada, ready for distribution to "deserving transporters and members of the society".

In a tweet on Friday, August 4, the state government shared a video of the governor testing the electric motorbikes and driving them in a short distance, adding that the move was to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy on the people of the state.

The tweet reads:

"Governor @dabiodunMFR having a test drive of the electric motorbikes that his administration will soon distribute to deserving transporters and members of the society, as a way of easing the financial pressure orchestrated by the increase in fuel price."

How Ogun people react to Abiodun's electric Okada

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section to question who are the "deserving transporters" and called on SERAP and other agencies to follow up on the government's action.

See some of the comments below:

Gbolahan Obadimeji Philip writes:

"Good concept, but can you explain the meaning of "deserving transporters and members of the society? @SERAPNigeria @BudgITng, please follow up on this."

Sholayboh lamented that there was no electricity in some parts of the state for over two months, asking how the people would benefit from the initiative. He said:

"Two months now, no blink of a light in Elega Abeokuta; in case someone buys this kind of bike from there, how is he going to charge it? No good road from Elega to Ibode Olude. How our people are suffering, there is such a pity. What a govt we have, and they always come to collect tax."

Oluwabunmi Ayodele Falana complained about the bad roads in the state. She said:

"Very funny, Ogun state governor, I don't understand, with the bad road across the state, may God help us, the citizens."

Adeleye Adewole said:

"It's nice, but not for Masses that you're governor on, because where r dey going to power it, the same fuel money will go for the cost of charging the bike! So what it's different? Hopeless idea."

Ibrahim Adebisi commended the move but lamented that many roads in the state are bad. He said:

"I commend this effort by the Ogun State government. To be honest, I don't think this is what Ogun State needs now. @dabiodunMFR needs to pay more attention. The best form of Palliative will be good roads, especially for people in Ota environs."

