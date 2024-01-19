The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu, against the election of Dapo Abiodun as the governor of Ogun state

Legit.ng gathered that a panel of the apex court dismissed the appeal on Friday morning, January 19

In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court's verdict, Governor Abiodun paid tributes to his party, the APC, and the people of Ogun state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Supreme Court on Friday, January 19, affirmed the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Channels TV reported that the Supreme Court dismissed Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu's appeal and affirmed Abiodun's victory.

Gov'ship tussle: Supreme Court quashes PDP's appeal

A five-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgement a while ago, dismissed the Adebutu's appeal. Adebutu is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun state while Abiodun represented the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation noted that Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgement, held that Adebutu and his party failed to prove their case.

Justice Abubakar resolved all the issues raised for determination against the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit.

Subsequently, he dismissed it.

Abiodun reacts

In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court's judgement, Governor Abiodun stated that he is "profoundly grateful to the incredible people of Ogun state, our extraordinary political party, the APC, and its dedicated members, as well as other prominent individuals who have supported us unwaveringly".

He said via his verified social media handles:

"We have navigated through numerous stages of the election petition tribunal with success, culminating in the Supreme Court’s ultimate validation of our triumph.

"This confirmation provides undeniable evidence that the citizens of Ogun State bestowed this mandate upon us, entrusting us with the responsibility of creating a more prosperous and harmonious society for all. We embrace this weighty duty and vow to fulfill it diligently."

Abiodun, appointees, go spiritual

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abiodun and his cabinet members resorted to prayers ahead of the apex court's final verdict in the governorship election battle.

They asked God to grant them victory at the Supreme Court.

