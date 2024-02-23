Honourable Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, has called for the arrest and prosecution of the Muslim cleric who called for the killing of First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

The son of the former Kaduna state governor said the Islamic cleric should keep his apology to himself

The federal lawmaker stated this while reacting to the viral video of the cleric stating that Tinubu's wife should be killed for being a pastor

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - Honourable Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, has reacted after the Islamic cleric who said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, deserves to die for being a pastor apologized for his statement.

The lawmaker, representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the house of representatives, said the cleric should keep his apology to him.

El-Rufai’s son calls for the arrest of a Muslim Cleric who said Tinubu's wife should be killed for being a pastor Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI/@SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @B_ELRUFAI, on Friday, February 23.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The son of the immediate former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, in a now-deleted tweet, said security agencies should immediately arrest him and prosecute him.

He wrote:

“He should keep his apology. They should arrest him and prosecute him immediately.”

The federal lawmaker stated this while reacting to a video of the Islamic cleric’s apology shared by an X user, @dipoaina1.

The X user also called on the DSS to arrest him immediately while stating that maybe Nigeria should revisit the Religious Preaching Edict of 1984 which was enacted by then Military administrator as suggested by El-Rufai.

El-Rufai's son call for arrest of Muslim cleric who said Tinubu's wife should be killed

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani condemns Muslim cleric

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, condemned the statement by the cleric and maintained that criticising the government and its policies is the right of the citizens, but calling for the death of a First Lady is "utterly unacceptable."

In a video that has gone viral, shared on X on Wednesday, February 21, a cleric was heard saying the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought President Tinubu to power was a scam.

The cleric, whose identity could not be ascertained by Legit.ng at the time of filing this report, therefore, averred that the wife of the president, "being an infidel should be put to death as provided for in the Quran." He, however, did not provide any chapter or verse of the Quran to support his claim.

Source: Legit.ng