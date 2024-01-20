A top revelation unknown to millions of Nigerians has been disclosed by Femi Adesina, the former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

In his latest book, Mr Adesina revealed a near-death experience of his former boss while freshly in his first tenure in office

He recounted how the ex-President's presidential plane almost crashed on their way to Malta in 2015

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - In a startling revelation unveiled in the newly launched book titled "Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)," authored by Femi Adesina, it has been disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage narrowly averted a potential air disaster in November 2015.

The incident occurred a mere six months after Buhari assumed the presidency of Nigeria.

The new book by Femi Adesina recounted the near-death experience of the ex-President on his trip to Malta. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

According to the book, the harrowing ordeal transpired as President Buhari was en route to the Island of Malta to participate in a crucial Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The presidential aircraft encountered severe turbulence, causing a sustained period of distressing conditions that heightened the risk of a catastrophic plane crash.

The revelation sheds light on a previously undisclosed chapter in President Buhari's early tenure, underscoring the challenges and dangers faced by the leader and his team during official travels.

Buhari's raging comment to pilot

It was gathered that the turbulence during the flight was so intense that President Buhari visibly frightened the pilot upon landing in Malta.

Buhari said:

"What kind of landing was that?"

The pilot had to apologise to the President and the rest of the distressed passengers for the unsettling experience.

As contained in the book quoted by Vanguard, the pilot said:

“We have just experienced what is called wind shear, a sudden change in the direction of wind. Apologies Mr. President, and distinguished passengers,” the scared pilot replied Buhari on touching down safely."

In Chapter 21 of the new book, with the caption: “Over 50 foreign trips… and a health scare”, the book lists 94 countries which Buhari visited officially during his eight-year tenure, with the highest 19 trips in 2016, 18 in 2022, 16 in 2015 and 12 in 2018.

The former leader embarked on the fewest journeys in 2020, with two trips.

In 2019, he took ten trips, followed by five trips each in 2021 and 2023. He retired to Daura, his hometown in Katsina, on May 29, 2023.

