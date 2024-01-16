Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has reiterated his commitment to the security of Abuja and its environ

The minister said he will not rest on his oars until the country's capital is secured, adding that he and the area council chairmen are working to secure the FCT

Wike's comment followed the outcries that trailed the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and Folasade Ariyo by their kidnappers

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has said he will not rest until the insecurity in Abuja ceases to exist.

The minister's vow came on the hill of the high rate of kidnapping and killings by bandits in Abuja, adding that he will not sleep on his oars until Nigeria's capital is secured, The Nation reported.

He stated this alongside the minister of the state, emphasizing that other security agencies were vigilant and aware of the security challenges in the territory.

Wike gave the assurance on Tuesday, January 16, in his office when he summoned an emergency closed-door meeting with heads of security agencies in the FCT and chairmen of the six area councils.

Outcries as kidnappers kill hostages in Abuja

Recall that public outcry had trailed reports of the deaths of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was kidnapped along with 22 others in the Bwari Area of the FCT, and 13-year-old Folasade Ariyo, who was abducted alongside eleven others, among whom were three of her siblings, and their mother at the Sagwari Estate Layout, in Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja.

Following the killing of Folashade Ariyo and two others, the kidnappers proceeded to demand N700m in ransom for the rest of the victims after initially demanding N60m, leading the Father of the late Folashade, Mr Oladosu Ariyo, to solicit help from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Addressing reporters before the closed-door meeting, Wike said he and the area council chairmen would join hands to offer solutions to the security challenges in the country.

He said all hands must be on deck, adding that they owed a duty to ensure Abuja was safe.

