“I Will Continue to Support President Tinubu. Do You Know Why?”: PDP Governor Eno Opens Up
- PDP Governor Ume Eno of Akwa Ibom has explained that his support for President Bola Tinubu will be unlimited
- Governor Eno said this was due to the fact that President Tinubu did not meddle with the affairs of the judiciary
- The governor made this known on Sunday while commending President Tinubu for not interfering in the recent adjudication of the Supreme Court on governorship election cases
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom - A prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, has reiterated his commitment to the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite their differences in political parties.
The PDP governor said his commitment and support for Tinubu, a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was due to the fact that the president did not interfere with the judiciary, Premium Times reported.
Kano, Plateau Supreme Court judgements: APC struck deal with opposition? Ruling party breaks silence
Governor Eno speaks on Supreme Court victory
Eno made the revelation at the All Nations Christian Ministry International in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, January 14, disclosing that President Tinubu did not meddle in the adjudication of the Supreme Court on the governorship election disputes in the country.
Recall that on Thursday, January 11, the Supreme Court upheld the governor's victory in the March 18 governorship election in Akwa Ibom.
The apex court dismissed the appeal of the APC and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).
PDP Governor Eno expresses commitment to President Tinubu
Governor Eno expressed confidence that the ruling of the Supreme Court was in his favour because the president did not meddle with the affairs of the judiciary. His comment on the president could also be inferred that Tinubu would have influenced the decision of the Supreme Court, even the governor said that.
Kano: How Tinubu allegedly shunned Ganduje’s pressure to influence S’Court verdict, Gov Yusuf speaks
The governor asked the congregation at the church:
"I will continue to support President Tinubu. Do you know why?"
"No," they chorused.
"Because he does not interfere with the judicial process," Eno said.
Supreme Court affirms Eno as Akwa Ibom Governor
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court had upheld the victory of Governor Ume Eno of the PDP in the Akwa-Ibom state governorship election.
In a judgment on Thursday, the court ruled that the governor was validly elected in the 2023 election.
The court then dismissed the appeal of the APC, NNPP and YPP, challenging the governor's qualification in the election.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng