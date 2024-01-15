PDP Governor Ume Eno of Akwa Ibom has explained that his support for President Bola Tinubu will be unlimited

Governor Eno said this was due to the fact that President Tinubu did not meddle with the affairs of the judiciary

The governor made this known on Sunday while commending President Tinubu for not interfering in the recent adjudication of the Supreme Court on governorship election cases

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - A prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, has reiterated his commitment to the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite their differences in political parties.

The PDP governor said his commitment and support for Tinubu, a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was due to the fact that the president did not interfere with the judiciary, Premium Times reported.

Governor Eno speaks on Supreme Court victory

Eno made the revelation at the All Nations Christian Ministry International in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, January 14, disclosing that President Tinubu did not meddle in the adjudication of the Supreme Court on the governorship election disputes in the country.

Recall that on Thursday, January 11, the Supreme Court upheld the governor's victory in the March 18 governorship election in Akwa Ibom.

The apex court dismissed the appeal of the APC and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Governor Eno expressed confidence that the ruling of the Supreme Court was in his favour because the president did not meddle with the affairs of the judiciary. His comment on the president could also be inferred that Tinubu would have influenced the decision of the Supreme Court, even the governor said that.

The governor asked the congregation at the church:

"I will continue to support President Tinubu. Do you know why?"

"No," they chorused.

"Because he does not interfere with the judicial process," Eno said.

