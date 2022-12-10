Wife and supporters of Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, the YPP governorship candidate, held a rally for him on Friday, December 9, at Etim Ekpo LGA of Akwa Ibom state

Senator Akpan was sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption on Thursday, December 1, by the Federal High Court in Uyo

However, his wife, running mate and other supporters said the sentence cannot stop them from campaigning for him

Etim Ekpo LGA, Akwa Ibom state - Despite being in prison, the wife and supporters of Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom state, have started to campaign on his behalf.

TheCable reported that Senator Akpan's guber campaign held on Friday, December 9, at Etim Ekpo LGA of the state was led by his running mate, Asuquo Amba.

While Senator Bassey Albert Akpan is in prison, his wife Imabong campaigns for the YPP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: YPP Akwa Ibom state

Legit.ng gathers that hundreds of people attended the rally to show their support for the imprisoned senator.

Akwa Ibom 2023: Wife of Senator Akpan speaks

Addressing supporters at the rally, Imabong, wife of the guber candidate, said no prison is big enough to stop the “wish of the people”.

“Senator Bassey Albert – OBA is still on the ballot. [He] will win and not be despaired. No prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people,” she said.

Campaign council chairman speaks

Also speaking, Emem Akpabio, chairman of the campaign council, said Senator Akpan’s imprisonment is “a temporary setback designed to test their faith and propel the YPP to the height of freedom.”

He likened the senator’s imprisonment to that of former President Nelson Mandela and Joseph in the Bible.

Nyeneime Andy, YPP chairman in the state, said the party has gotten stronger in Akwa Ibom.

Supporters react on Facebook

Odey Raymond said:

"Our victory is sure.... OBA for for governor....."

Marshal Ernest Warri commented:

"We are going forward."

Uwem-edimo James said:

"I love this, the Angel of light has taken over. Victory is sure come 2023 OBA THE WINNER More grace ma'am."

Textbillion Fidelis said"

"We are moving forward nothing happened incoming governor of Akwa Ibom state."

Senator Bassey Albert sentenced to 42 years imprisonment

Legit.ng recalls the governorship candidate of the YPP in Akwa Ibom state was sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption.

Akpan's jail term was issued on Thursday, December 1, by the Federal High Court in Uyo, the state capital, through the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke.

The federal lawmaker who represents Akwa Ibom North-East was convicted on six charges bordering on money laundering levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

YPP governorship campaign council reacts to Akpan's conviction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governorship campaign council of the YPP in Akwa Ibom state reacted to the imprisonment of Senator Akpan for corruption.

The chairman of the YPP governorship campaign in Akwa Ibom, Akpabio, described the court judgment as “judicial absurdity” and a “travesty of justice”.

Akpabio, who stated this in a statement released hours after the senator was taken to prison, said they would appeal the judgment.

Source: Legit.ng