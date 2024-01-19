Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, said he has told PDP candidate, David Ombugadu, that it is not his turn to become governor

Governor Sule disclosed that before the Supreme Court, he told Ombugadu to wait for his turn to become Nasarawa state governor

He stated this after the apex court upheld the verdict of the Court of Appeal which reversed Sule's sack

FCT, Abuja - Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has revealed what he has been telling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu before the Supreme Court judgement.

Sule said he has told Ombugadu many times that he should wait for his turn because this is not his turn to become the governor of Nasarawa state.

Gov Sule tells PDP candidate, Ombugadu to wait for his turn to become Nasarawa governor after the Supreme Court verdict

Source: Facebook

The governor stated this during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today after the apex court upheld the judgement of the appeal court which reversed his sack.

“I have told him many times before that this is not your turn my brother, wait for your turn."

Nasarawa governor sends crucial message to protesters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Sule reacted to the protests that broke out in some parts of the state after the Supreme Court affirmed his election as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Sule advised the protesters to stop because nothing would change the apex court's verdict.

The governor stated this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, January 19.

Supreme Court upholds Gov Sule's election

The Supreme Court upheld the election of Sule as the governor of Nasarawa state.

A five-member panel of the court dismissed the four appeals filed by Ombugadu, for being unmeritorious. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues identified for determination against the PDP and Ombugadu.

Ombugadu breaks silence amid unrest in Nasarawa

Ombugadu appealed for calm following the unrest caused by the Supreme Court verdict delivered on Friday, January 19.

In a statement made sent to Legit.ng Ombugadu expressed his gratitude to his supporters and allies.

"While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, the strength and dedication displayed by you and countless others during this period have not gone unnoticed.

"Your commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the ideals we hold dear has been truly inspiring."

