The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, David Ombugadu, has called for calm from his supporters

This is on the heels of the unrest in the state following the announcement of the Supreme Court verdict

Ombugadu thanked his supporters for their commitment and resilience towards his journey of taking over the helm of affairs in the state

Lafia, Nasarawa - David Ombugadu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, has appealed for calm following the unrest caused by the Supreme Court verdict delivered on Friday, January 19.

In a statement made sent to Legit.ng Ombugadu expressed his gratitude to his supporters and allies.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Governor Sule after a long legal battle at the tribunal and appeal court. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule and David Ombugadu

He said:

"While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, the strength and dedication displayed by you and countless others during this period have not gone unnoticed.

"Your commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the ideals we hold dear has been truly inspiring."

Ombugadu's appreciation to supporters

He further stated that his drive and values for a better Nasarawa remain and urged his followers to remain steadfast in keeping the vision alive.

Ombugadu described the support of his followers as a "source of strength" as he thanked them for their dedication.

The PDP candidate said:

"As we navigate the path forward, let us continue to uphold the spirit of unity and resilience that defines our state and country in general. Together, we can contribute to the progress and development of Nasarawa State, irrespective of the challenges we may face.

"Once again, thank you for your unwavering support. It is the collective efforts of individuals like you that truly make a difference. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you, and I look forward to the continued collaboration towards a brighter future for Nasarawa State."

Recall that earlier today, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal's ruling that nullifying Governor Sule's election was invalid.

In a unanimous decision by a five-member panel, the apex court confirmed the victory of Governor Sule from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023.

Protest breaks out in Nasarawa over Supreme Court verdict

Legit.ng reported unrest in Nasarawa moments after the Supreme Court gave its final verdict on the governorship election dispute.

It was gathered that streams of protesters flooded the streets and Lafia-Jos highway to protest the apex court's verdict that ruled in favour of the incumbent, Abdullahi Sule.

Reports gathered from the protest scene confirmed that shop owners and other businesses have been shut down.

