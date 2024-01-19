Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has advised those protesting against the verdict of the Supreme Court

Governor Sule said no amount of protest would change the judgement of the apex court which affirmed his election

He advised supporters of the opposition party to emulate members of the ruling APC who didn't protest when the election tribunal sacked him

FCT, Abuja - Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has reacted to the protests that broke out in some parts of the state after the Supreme Court affirmed his election as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Sule advised the protesters to stop because nothing would change the apex court's verdict, Daily Trust reported.

The governor stated this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, January 19.

“But I think people who understand what democracy is all about will understand that the Supreme Court is the ultimate and is the final and those who appreciate or respect democracy should actually leave it right there because protests or no protest will not change anything, the Supreme Court has already passed his judgment."

Sule advised the supporters of the opposition to learn from the maturity displayed by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who didn’t protest when he lost at the state election tribunal.

“So, in our own case, when we lost at the tribunal, we told everybody, nobody should protest and that’s why nobody protested, but that is the level of maturity that you will see from one political party or the other. We are a very mature political party, we’re the ruling party in the country, we’re the ruling party in the state and we’re showing a good example, so that’s why we will not protest.”

Protest breaks out in Nasarawa over Supreme Court verdict

Legit.ng earlier reported that demonstrations erupted in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, in response to the Supreme Court's decision validating Governor Sule's victory.

Protesters obstructed the Lafia-Jos road, creating a blockade by setting bonfires to impede travellers and other motorists.

It was gathered that motorists had to take alternative routes out of Lafia.

Supreme Court upholds Gov Sule's election

The Supreme Court upheld the election of Sule as the governor of Nasarawa state.

A five-member panel of the court, dismissed the four appeals filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel David Ombugadu, for being unmeritorious.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues identified for determination against the PDP and Ombugadu.

