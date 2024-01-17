The Supreme Court has said it would communicate the day to deliver judgment on the suit seeking to sack Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto to the parties involved

Saidu Umar of the PDP was challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal and tribunal that affirmed the victory of the governor in the March 18 governorship election

Umar and the PDP are, therefore, asking the court to sack the governor on the grounds that Governor Aliyu and his deputy submitted a fake certificate to INEC

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the suit seeking to sack Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state.

Saidu Umar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election, is challenging the victory of Aliyu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll.

Supreme Court to announce judgment day on PDP vs APC suit

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the judgment following the adoption of the processes by the parties, The TVC reported.

Umar and the PDP are challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the tribunal that affirmed the victory of Governor Umar and his deputy, Idris Gobir, on the grounds that they presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed the appeal of the PDP and Umar over lack of evidence, adding that the petitioners did not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Why the Court of Appeal dismiss the PDP suit against APC in Sokoto

Justice Ita Mbabaled's panel dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar, appeal with the suit number CA/S/EP/GOV/SK/30/2023.

According to the Court of Appeal, the judgment of the Sokoto state governorship election petition tribunal on September 30 stands as it dismissed the appeal of the opposition.

In his decision, Justice Mbaba maintained that the tribunal was on the right track when it held that Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir, were qualified to contest the election. Their certificates were not forged as against the claim of the appellants.

2023 Election: Many PDP members defect to APC in Sokoto

