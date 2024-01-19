BREAKING: Supreme Court Issues Final Verdict on PDP's Suit Seeking Kebbi Gov's Sack, Details Surface
Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - The Supreme Court on Friday, January 19, dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the election victory of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state.
In its verdict, the panel of justices unanimously held that the appeal lacked merit and no cost was awarded, Channels Television reported.
Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, who read the lead judgement, held that the appeal against the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor lacks validity, The Nation noted.
More to come...
