Boss Mustapha, former SGF, has denied involvement in the alleged illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the CBN during Buhari's administration

A report claimed that Mustapha and former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele authorised the withdrawal under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions

However, Mustapha refuted the allegations, calling them "outrageous and unsubstantiated," and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections.

FCT, Abuja - Boss Mustapha, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has denied being involved in the alleged illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

An online report, not by Legit.ng, had claimed that a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu uncovered the alleged theft, which supposedly occurred a few weeks before the presidential election.

Former SGF Boss Mustapha denied a report alleging his involvement in the alleged illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from CBN. Photo credits: @BashirAhmaad, @GodwinIEmefiele

The report further alleged that Mustapha and the embattled former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, authorised the removal of the cash from the bank’s vault under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions.

It added that CCTV footage captured how the money was moved out of the apex bank.

Outrageous claim: Boss Mustapha reacts

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, December 23, Mustapha refuted the allegations, calling them “outrageous and unsubstantiated.”

He described the article as a “malicious fabrication” and an “orchestrated attempt" to assassinate his character and ruin his reputation.

The former SGF said he knew nothing about the purported “presidential directive” cited in the report as justification for the withdrawal, Guardian Nigeria reported.

Mustapha also denied being involved in discussions or transactions related to any payments for foreign election observers.

"In fact, I have no knowledge of such a directive, nor was I ever involved in any discussions or transactions regarding the alleged payment to foreign election observers," the former SGF said.

Boss Mustapha calls for thorough probe

Meanwhile, Mustapha also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

He urged the public and media to exercise critical thinking and not succumb to misinformation.

"I have nothing to hide and welcome any legitimate investigation that sheds light on the truth," Mustapha said.

Sabiu Tunde approved naira redesign

Meanwhile, Emefiele allegedly embarked on the redesigning of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes without the express approval of former President Buhari.

Jim Obazee, a private investigator of the CBN and other related entities appointed by President Tinubu, gathered that the approval came from Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’, an aide to President Buhari.

CBN investigations: Shehu Sani reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani lauded the findings of the Obazee-led financial auditing and investigations of the CBN under Emefiele.

Senator Sani described it as a good job but questioned the refusal of the investigator to release the names of the accomplices and collaborators of Emefiele in the report.

"The CBN Private investigator did a good job so far. The only thing missing in the report circulating is the names of other collaborators or accomplices," he said.

