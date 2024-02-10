The embattled former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, has been hit with yet another allegation

According to a recent document by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Emefiele's wife has been declared wanted

It was gathered that the ex-CBN boss unlawfully awarded a multi-million Naira contract to his wife and brother-in-law

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that Margaret Emefiele and three others, including Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile, and Jonathan Omoile, are being sought for their involvement in money laundering activities.

Mrs Emefiele, the wife of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele, is accused of colluding with the aforementioned individuals to illicitly convert substantial amounts of money belonging to the Nigerian government.

The charges include obtaining funds under false pretences and theft, as outlined in Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The EFCC released mugshots of the suspects, detailing the allegations against them.

As quoted by Punch, the document reads:

“Emefiele, Odoh, Mr and Mrs Omoile, wanted by the EFCC. The quartet of Eric Odoh, Margaret Emefiele, Anita Omoile and Jonathan Omoile, are wanted by the EFCC for offences bothering on economic and financial crimes.

"Any information on their whereabout? Please contact the nearest EFCC Command or the nearest police Station.”

What does EFCC document say?

A recent EFCC document titled "Arrests and Recoveries" disclosed that the former CBN Governor, Emefiele, faces prosecution by the EFCC for alleged fraud involving ₦1.8 billion and $6.2 million.

The Federal Government has amended the criminal charges against Emefiele for the third time.

In the latest amendment presented before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, the EFCC accuses Emefiele of impersonating the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to obtain $6.2 million unlawfully.

The amended charge alleges that Emefiele collaborated with an individual named Odoh Ocheme, who is currently evading arrest, to fraudulently obtain $6.2 million from the CBN, falsely claiming it was requested by the SGF in a letter dated January 26, 2023, with reference number SGF.43/L.01/201.

Allegations of false claims

According to the EFCC, Emefiele is accused of falsely claiming that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) requested the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release $6,230,000.00 for logistics, supposedly under the directive of the President.

The EFCC alleges that Emefiele knew this claim was false, constituting an offence under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Additionally, the EFCC alleges that in January 2023, Emefiele forged a document titled "Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observers Mission", dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.

He is accused of collaborating with a fugitive named Ocheme to commit this forgery.

How Emefiele unlawfully awarded CBN contract to his wife

Furthermore, Emefiele is accused of granting undue advantage to his wife, Omoile Margret, and brother-in-law, Omoile Macombo, by awarding them a contract worth N99.8 million for the renovation of part of the CBN Governor's residence in Lagos.

The anti-corruption agency has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, of awarding a renovation contract for his official lodge to a company he co-owns, violating anti-corruption laws.

The contract in Lagos was allegedly given to a company where Emefiele and another individual are directors and majority shareholders.

The charges against Emefiele have been amended to include 20 counts, and he is expected to enter his plea on Friday.

Initially accused of procurement fraud amounting to N6.5bn, the charges were amended to N1.2bn, with Emefiele previously pleading not guilty. The trial has already begun, with three witnesses called by the EFCC.

Court grants ex-CBN Gov Emefiele permission to travel

In another report, Emefiele has been granted permission to travel out of Abuja by the FCT federal high court.

Emefiele got the permission on Thursday morning after filing for the review of his bail application before the court through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka.

The former governor of the CBN is facing multiple charges filed by the EFCC, including misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

