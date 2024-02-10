The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has accused former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of blackmailing EFCC

NEYGA urged Bello to willingly subject himself to investigation in clearing his name over alleged N80b

The group said Bello is not above other former state governors who are undergoing investigations

FCT, Abuja - A group, the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA), said former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, should clear his name before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in the ₦80 billion fraud.

NEYGA urged Bello to cease his campaign of calumny, and blackmail against EFCC and stop acting like he’s above the law.

The group spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa said this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, February 9.

Dan-Musa said Bello’s attempts to tarnish the reputation of the EFCC and its chairman are desperate moves to divert attention.

The group urged Bello to subject himself to investigation and answer necessary questions to clear his name from the allegations of fraud.

He condemned Bello for remaining secluded inside the Kogi State Government House to avoid investigation.

"Yahaya Bello is not above former Governors Fayose, Jolly Nyame, Dariye, Ramallan Yaro, and others who are undergoing investigations. Every Nigerian knows that Bello mismanaged state resources, and a day like this will eventually come."

EFCC charges Bello with N80bn fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC brought corruption charges against Bello shortly after the conclusion of his tenure and the removal of his legal immunity. Bello, who served for eight years, handed over power to his successor, Usman Ododo, on January 27th.

The anti-agency amended existing charges against Bello's nephew and an associate, accusing them of misappropriating state funds, to include the former governor as a co-defendant with additional counts.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information in Kogi state, issued a statement condemning the charges against Bello, stating that the case, identified as FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022, was already before Judge James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

