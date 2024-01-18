Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been granted permission to travel out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A federal high court of the FCT granted permission to the embattled former CBN governor on Thursday morning, January 18.

According to The Punch, the court said that the former CBN governor must not travel out of the country.

Emefiele was earlier restricted to Abuja in his bail terms, but through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka, the former CBN governor, prayed the court for a variation of the terms.

Source: Legit.ng