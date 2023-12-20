APC Senator Adams Oshiomhole laid bare the issue behind his removal as the party's former national chairman

The former Edo state governor accused some APC governors, Muhammadu Buhari and some PDP chieftains of orchestrating his removal from office

Reacting, Senator Ibikunle Amosun alleged that Oshiomhole worked against the APC which eventually led to his removal

Two-term Ogun state governor and senator who represented Ogun Central in the ninth National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has accused Senator Adams Oshiomhole, of turning the truth on its head over circumstances surrounding the latter’s ouster as chairman of the APC.

Amosun lampooned the Senator representing Edo North,Oshiomhole, over his role during the APC primaries in 2019, describing him as “biggest and most destructive threat” to the ruling party, Daily Trust reported.

Delivering his goodwill message on Tuesday, December 19, at a book presentation, the former Edo state governor accused the governors on the party platform of orchestrating his removal.

He equally blamed former president Muhammadu Buhari for failing to protect him from the plots of some APC governors to oust him from office in 2020.

Reacting, Amosun, in a statement on Wednesday, December 20, insisted that Senator Oshiomhole was the architect of his political travails as APC national chairman, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He accused Oshiomhole of conducting” one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics and ended up shopping for his own enemies, leading to his eventual removal as chairman of our party.”

