The Supreme Court has heard the appeal by the candidate of the PDP in Kaduna state, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, seeking to void the election of Governor Uba Sani (APC)

Legit.ng reports that the court reserved judgement till a date to be communicated to the parties

INEC and the ruling APC asked the Supreme Court to uphold the election of Governor Sani as announced by the electoral body on March 20, 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 18, reserved judgement in the appeal seeking to nullify the election of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, a five-member panel of Justices of the apex court, led by Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo, popularly known as Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reserved judgement to a date that would be communicated to the parties after they adopted all their briefs filed in the matter.

Isa Ashiru (right), a former federal lawmaker, is seeking to unseat Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state. Photo credits: @IsaAshiruKudan, @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Final judgement in disputed Kaduna election imminent

In separate preliminary objections against hearing of the appeal, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), through their lawyers, Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN) and Mohammed Sani Katu (SAN) respectively, insisted that the petition by the PDP and Isa is incompetent and not worth considering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter of law in the country, would heed the defendants' request.

The disputed Kaduna gubernatorial election is one of the at least eight governorship election-related cases the Supreme Court will rule on in the coming days.

"How PDP witness proved I won": Sani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sani, claimed the PDP, while challenging his victory, helped prove that he was the actual winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Governor Sani maintained that the petitioners, the PDP and Isa, have proved that he was the winner of the election, pointing to the admission of the star witness for them, Boness Gwazah, a senior system analyst (SSA) of the VR/ICT Department of INEC in Kaduna state.

Through his lawyers, the governor said he did not see any reason to call for a witness because he had gathered enough evidence.

Source: Legit.ng