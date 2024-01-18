There's a fresh update on the build-up to the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo state chapter

National spokesperson of APC, Felix Morka, said it cannot be ascertained where the governorship ticket will go

This comment further raises doubt for Governor Lucky Aiyedatuwa, who is likely to declare his interest in the governorship seat in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the idea of granting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa an automatic ticket for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024.

APC national spokesman Felix Morka made the announcement during an appearance on Thursday's episode of Channels Television's Politics Today program.

Morka emphasised the party's commitment to democracy, stating that anyone aspiring for the nomination must go through the process and earn it.

When asked whether the APC would offer Aiyedatiwa the opportunity to be the first to accept or decline candidacy before the party's primary for the upcoming November election, Morka responded:

“We have not had that discussion but we are a democratic party, we are a progress party; we don’t give anything to people; people have to justify and earn it.

“And it is not to us they have to justify their suitability, their qualification, or criteria, it is to the people of the state who are our members, who would participate in the direct or indirect primary.”

“Whatever preference anyone may have, it is all subject to the democratic decision of the party members who will participate in our primaries.

“We don’t give free gifts in APC; we contest and we compete and we win whatever it is we can get in terms of representation.”

Morka also mentioned that he cannot predict whether the gubernatorial candidacy will be regionally designated in Ondo or not.

He said:

“We are yet to engage on zoning. We will explain to the people if and when we do that.”

What are the stakes for Aiyedatiwa?

Aiyedatiwa, the former deputy governor of Ondo, officially assumed the role of governor for the South-West state on December 27, 2023, following the unfortunate passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Given the prevailing sombre atmosphere in the state due to Akeredolu’s demise, Aiyedatiwa may be hesitant to express interest in the upcoming 2024 governorship election. Nevertheless, political ambition tends to progress.

Unless unforeseen alterations exist, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already scheduled the Ondo State Governorship Poll for November 16, 2024.

Aiyedatiwa, set to complete Akeredolu’s second term by February 2025, is constitutionally allowed to run for office, potentially serving as governor for an additional eight years if the electorate favours him.

Yet, speculation arises among keen political observers in Ondo: Will Aiyedatiwa actively pursue another term or gracefully step down by February 2025? Can he secure the support of influential figures in Akeredolu’s camp for a potential electoral victory? Only time will provide the answers to these questions.

