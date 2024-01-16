President Bola Tinubu was the special guest of honour at the public presentation of a book written by Femi Adesina, former special adviser on media and publicity to the ex-president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng reports that the book's presentation was witnessed by crème de la crème of the Nigerian society

It was the first time Buhari would make an official trip to Abuja since he left office in May 2023, and the first time he would meet his successor, Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari met in Abuja for the first time since May 29, 2023.

Both men were among the dignitaries who attended the unveiling of a book titled ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser Media and Publicity, 2015-2023’ on Tuesday, January 16.

Buhari meets President Tinubu in Abuja. Photo credits: @BashirAhmaad, @officialABAT

Tinubu shows respect to Buhari

A former aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, shared a 20-second clip on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of Buhari bidding Tinubu goodbye.

In the video, President Tinubu could be seen bending for Buhari while shaking his hands.

Ahmad wrote:

"After the official book launch of "Working With Buhari" and "Muhammadu Buhari; Nigerian Legacy: 2015 - 2023," former President Buhari bid farewell to President Bola Tinubu."

See some reactions on X to the moment below:

@Northernman00 wrote:

"Greatness recognizing greatness."

@philip_chibuike said:

"Association of failures."

Aliyu Gumel commented:

"Respect! Still bending to greet him."

Tinubu, Gowon others attend Abuja book launch

