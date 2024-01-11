Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the first time since he left office in May 2023

Buhari is expected to attend the launch of a biopic book about him written by his former media aide, Femi Adesina

According to Adesina, the book contains information about the true personality of the ex-president to dispel the narratives held by people outside

FCT, Abuja - Since handing over leadership to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, Former President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Abuja, Nigeria's government seat.

His visit aims to witness the presentation of two books dedicated to him: "Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser" by Femi Adesina, his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and "Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015-2023)" by multiple Nigerian authors and edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu. The books will be unveiled at a ceremony held at Eagle Square.

Why I wrote a book about Buhari - Femi Adesina

During a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, Femi Adesina clarified that he authored the book to reveal Buhari's authentic personality to the Nigerian public.

This aims to counter the speculations frequently presented by certain individuals regarding the former Nigerian military leader.

As quoted by Vanguard, Adesina said:

“I just felt that the true narrative that gives out Buhari in blood and flesh should be written in that book.

"The book gives answers to some of the key decisions that Buhari took and exposes the real Buhari and not the conjectures by his opponents."

Adesina expressed his departure from the office with a deep sense of contentment and happiness, attributing it to President Buhari's significant appreciation for his efforts and value.

The President consistently praised him both privately and publicly.

He said:

“I made history as the first Nigerian to serve for eight unbroken years as a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and I am happy that Buhari appreciated my work and we had very cordial relationship throughout.”

