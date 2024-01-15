Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Abuja on Tuesday to launch a book written in his honour by Femi Adesina

Adesina was a presidential media adviser to Buhari during his eight years as the president of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu was also expected to grace the event as the special guest of honour for the book launch

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Abuja on Tuesday, January 16, the first of its kind since he handed over power on May 29 to his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ex-president will be visiting Nigeria's capital to grace the launching of the book written in his honour, "Working With Buhari," written by his former spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Tinubi, Buhari to meet in Abuja

Adesina is a veteran journalist who served as the presidential adviser to the immediate past Nigerian president, alongside Garba Shehu for the eight years of Buhari's reign.

The development was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the former presidential aide, on Monday, January 15.

Ahmad said President Tinubu was expected to grace the book launch as the special guest of honour.

What you should know about Femi Adesina's book, "Working with Buhari"

"Former President Muhammadu Buhari is set to visit Abuja for the first time since the handover to President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023. His visit is for the book launch of “Working With Buhari,” authored by Mr. Femi Adesina, his former Presidential Media Adviser. President Tinubu will grace the event as the Special Guest of Honor."

After serving Nigeria for eight years, Buhari left Abuja for Kaduna before moving to his country home in Daura, Katsina state.

The book launch will be the first of its kind that the former president and his successor will be appearing together if President Tinubu attends the event.

